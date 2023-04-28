French Foreign Minister Says EU Mission in Armenia Producing Positive Results

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday that the EU civil mission in Armenia has produced positive results, as the European Union can receive useful information from the field thanks to it

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday that the EU civil mission in Armenia has produced positive results, as the European Union can receive useful information from the field thanks to it.

Colonna made her remarks during a visit to the Armenian town of Jermuk on the border with Azerbaijan, which was damaged in the hostilities between the countries in September 2022. The video of her visit is published by the Armenian news agency Armenpress.

"It is very important to praise the work that you are doing together, that the EU mission is doing, trying to ease tensions and create a better atmosphere conducive to peace. I also state that your cooperation is very positive, it gives positive results, it gives us the opportunity, thanks to the observation mission, to receive information from the ground that is useful for the EU member states," she told Armenian Chief OF General Staff Edward Asryan.

Colonna noted that the EU mission is not an armed mission, and its purpose is to observe the situation, adding that even such a representation helps ease tensions.

"I definitely highly appreciate the work of the EU observation mission in the Republic of Armenia.

Thanks to this work, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are more restrained, and we can work better on the borders of Armenia," Asryan said.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission numbers 100 personnel in total, including about 50 unarmed observers.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. In December 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the Armenian dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.