French Foreign Minister Says Gaza Truce 'necessary' For Regional Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Thursday from Beirut that a cease-fire in Gaza was "necessary" for peace in the region including Lebanon, as talks resumed in Qatar aiming to end the conflict.
"We are all worried about the regional situation," Sejourne said after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Lebanon's Hezbollah group.
France "supports Lebanon, and in this context and in the context of regional peace, we hope for the ceasefire... in the Gaza Strip, which... will be necessary to guarantee peace in the region," he said.
