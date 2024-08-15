Open Menu

French Foreign Minister Says Gaza Truce 'necessary' For Regional Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM

French foreign minister says Gaza truce 'necessary' for regional peace

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Thursday from Beirut that a cease-fire in Gaza was "necessary" for peace in the region including Lebanon, as talks resumed in Qatar aiming to end the conflict

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Thursday from Beirut that a cease-fire in Gaza was "necessary" for peace in the region including Lebanon, as talks resumed in Qatar aiming to end the conflict.

"We are all worried about the regional situation," Sejourne said after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

France "supports Lebanon, and in this context and in the context of regional peace, we hope for the ceasefire... in the Gaza Strip, which... will be necessary to guarantee peace in the region," he said.

Related Topics

Parliament Gaza France Qatar Berri Beirut Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

53 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From World