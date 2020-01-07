French Foreign Minister Says Ghosn Plans No Return to France

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has not asked France for an opportunity to come back after skipping bail to flee to Lebanon, the French foreign minister said Monday.

"At the movement, he has not requested to return to France," Jean-Yves Le Drian told a French broadcaster, BFMTV.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve after vanishing from Japan where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of an associate who is still awaiting trial in Tokyo. The 65-year-old defended his escape, saying he had fled injustice and political persecution.