French Foreign Minister Says Held Talks With President Of Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Today in Kiev, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, I had a confidential conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," Le Drian wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba said earlier that he and Le Drian discussed the conflict in Ukraine's breakaway east at a meeting on Tuesday and agreed that the member states of the Normandy group should strive for more efficiency in their mediation efforts.

Le Drian arrived in Kiev on Tuesday on the occasion of Ukraine's 30th anniversary of independence. The focus of his meeting with Kuleba was announced to be Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and political dialogue with France.

The Normandy format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. It was established in 2014 to broker peace between Ukraine and its Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as Donbas.

