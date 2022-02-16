UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Says Iran Should Make Decision On JCPOA As Tipping Point Reached

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

French Foreign Minister Says Iran Should Make Decision on JCPOA as Tipping Point Reached

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Iran should make a decision on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the parties to the Vienna talks have reached a tipping point

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Iran should make a decision on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the parties to the Vienna talks have reached a tipping point.

"We have reached a moment of truth... The more we move further, the more Iran accelerates its nuclear procedures. The less interest the parties have in joining the JCPOA. That is why we have moved on to a tipping point. It is not a matter of weeks, it is a matter of days. Political decisions from the Iranian side are required. They have a clear choice: either they unleash a serious crisis in the coming days, or they agree to the treaty that takes into account interests of all parties, including Iranian interests," Le Drian said while addressing questions from the French Senate.

The minister noted that France has met a shared view on the JCPOA of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia, so the deal can be concluded.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on revival of the JCPOA continued on February 8 after a short break. During the seventh round of talks, completed on December 17, the sides agreed on two draft agreements which reflected Iran's interests.

