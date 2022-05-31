UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Says Necessary To Preserve Dialogue With Russia

Published May 31, 2022

French Foreign Minister Says Necessary to Preserve Dialogue With Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Newly appointed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday that it is necessary to maintain dialogue with Moscow in order to convey Paris' position and jointly work on certain issues.

"It is necessary to preserve the dialogue. This is why the President of the Republic maintains dialogue with the Russian president... This channel of communication is not only useful, but certainly necessary to have an opportunity to convey our position and to work together on specific issues," Colonna told French broadcaster LCI.

At the same time, she noted that the conditions for setting up a dialogue between the Russian and Ukrainian authorities have not yet been formed.

"We believe that one day there must be a dialogue (between Russia and Ukraine), but so far, the prerequisites for it have not been created. I can tell you frankly that it does not seem to me that there are any conditions for future dialogue. It is essential to pursue negotiations to make it possible," Colonna added.

Paris is concerned about the situation unfolding in Ukraine and intends to intensify its diplomatic efforts, the minister said.

Meanwhile, during today's visit to Ukraine, during which Colonna intended to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hand over security equipment, such as fire engines and ambulances, the minister made it clear that French military support to Ukraine remains on the table.

"Our military support (to Kiev) will continue and will be scaled up," the minister said at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, France has provided Kiev with over $100 million worth of humanitarian aid, 615 tons of medical and humanitarian equipment, as well as at least $108 million worth of military equipment and weaponry, including Milan anti-tank missiles and Caesar howitzers. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged early May to increase France's overall support to Ukraine to up to 2 billion Euros ($2.16 billion) this year.

