French Foreign Minister Says Removal of Sanctions Not Purpose of Visit to Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The removal of anti-Russian sanctions is not the purpose of the upcoming 2+2 format talks of the Russian and French foreign and defense ministers in Moscow, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The ministers of foreign affairs and defense of Russia and France will hold a meeting in the Russian capital on September 9.

"I am not going to Moscow to lift sanctions. We know why they were introduced ” following the annexation of Crimea and due to the actions taken by Russia in Donbas. The Minsk process should move forward to stabilize the situation in Ukraine, and then the sanctions will be lifted," Le Drian said while aired by CNews broadcaster.

According to the minister, the Russian-French relations are currently at the lowest point since the Cold War era, but such a "status quo does not bring benefit to anybody and thus elements of trust must be found" between the two countries.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including France, deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The West, accusing Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian affairs, imposed sanctions on Russia. While repeatedly denying these accusations, Russia introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

Many European politicians have recently said that the European Union should lift anti-Russian sanctions and normalize the relations.