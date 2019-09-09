French Foreign Minister Says RT Journalists Work Freely in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that RT journalists were working freely in the country and did not have access barred anywhere.

"I think RT journalists work in France freely, they do not have access barred anywhere.

And the media regulator said that there were some violations on their part, but France supports the freedom of speech. It was one of the countries that launched an initiative to protect reporters with Reporters Without Borders," Le Drian said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when asked about Elysee Palace accreditation for RT and Sputnik.

"Thank you, and my congratulations to RT on being called journalists today," Lavrov added.