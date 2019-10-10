French Foreign Minister Says Turkish Offensive in Syria Compromises Anti-Terrorist Efforts

MOSCOW/LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) French President Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned Turkey's offensive in the north of Syria, saying it put efforts of the international US-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in jeopardy.

The offensive was launched by Turkey on Wednesday in an effort to clean a zone next to its border of IS terrorist and Kurdish-led forces. Notably, the area under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), where the operation is underway, hosts several prisons where the Islamic State terrorists are being held since the Kurdish-led forces have been actively involved in the fight against the terror group. The SDF said earlier on Thursday that a Turkish airstrike had hit one of such prisons.

"I condemn the unilateral operation launched by Turkey in Syria. It compromises humanitarian efforts and efforts for the security taken by the coalition fighting the Islamic State and risks undermining Europeans' security. It must stop," Le Drian wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The call followed the UK criticism of the United States' decision to withdraw its forces from northern Syria, which opened a way for Turkey's military operation against its long-time adversary, the Kurds, who have enjoyed the support of the United States.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening. The leaders expressed their serious concern at Turkey's invasion of north east Syria and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in the region," the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on the call, as quoted by The Guardian.

Turkey's offensive in northern Syria has been met with criticism from Damascus, which considers the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

Several Arab countries have also criticized the offensive. Moreover, the Arab League said it would convene its member states' foreign ministers on Saturday to discuss the crisis.

The situation has also been condemned by the European Union. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium will request the UN Security Council to convene a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve told reporters.