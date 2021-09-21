UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine With Lavrov This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:30 AM

French Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine With Lavrov This Week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he plans to discuss Iran, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week.

"Iran continues to violate its obligations.

This issue is of concern. We will discuss it with both Russia and China. I am planning a bilateral meeting with my Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss several topics: Iran, as well as Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine," Le Drian said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia China New York Libya

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

4 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

2 hours ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.