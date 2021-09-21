French Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine With Lavrov This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he plans to discuss Iran, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week.

"Iran continues to violate its obligations.

This issue is of concern. We will discuss it with both Russia and China. I am planning a bilateral meeting with my Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss several topics: Iran, as well as Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine," Le Drian said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.