French Foreign Minister Slams Belarus' Actions Against Reporters Covering Protests

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned in a statement on Sunday actions of the Belarusian authorities against reporters covering nationwide protests against the outcome of the presidential election.

On Thursday, about 50 reporters, who came to the country to cover an unauthorized opposition rally in Minsk, were detained by the police. Most of them were subsequently released. The ministry added that one of them faced charges in an administrative case and one foreign journalist "was voluntarily expelled from the country." On Saturday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry withdrew accreditation of four journalists holding Russian citizenship and working for Western media outlets and expelled them.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists then reported that accreditation of 10 more journalists was halted by Minsk.

"Arbitrary measures taken by the Belarusian authorities against journalists violate the freedom of the press. I condemn them," the statement published on the Foreign Ministry's website said.

Le Drian urged Minsk to cancel the measures affecting journalists and stressed that an inclusive national dialogue should be established in Belarus.