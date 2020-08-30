UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Slams Belarus' Actions Against Reporters Covering Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

French Foreign Minister Slams Belarus' Actions Against Reporters Covering Protests

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned in a statement on Sunday actions of the Belarusian authorities against reporters covering nationwide protests against the outcome of the presidential election.

On Thursday, about 50 reporters, who came to the country to cover an unauthorized opposition rally in Minsk, were detained by the police. Most of them were subsequently released. The ministry added that one of them faced charges in an administrative case and one foreign journalist "was voluntarily expelled from the country." On Saturday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry withdrew accreditation of four journalists holding Russian citizenship and working for Western media outlets and expelled them.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists then reported that accreditation of 10 more journalists was halted by Minsk.

"Arbitrary measures taken by the Belarusian authorities against journalists violate the freedom of the press. I condemn them," the statement published on the Foreign Ministry's website said.

Le Drian urged Minsk to cancel the measures affecting journalists and stressed that an inclusive national dialogue should be established in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Police Russia Minsk Belarus Citizenship Sunday Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

41 minutes ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

56 minutes ago

200 students benefit from Roads and Transport Auth ..

56 minutes ago

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurshi ..

1 hour ago

SEHA concludes COVID-19 accelerator program with i ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Al Ain Farms, te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.