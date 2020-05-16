UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Slams Iran For Jailing Dual-National Academic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:52 PM

French Foreign Minister Slams Iran for Jailing Dual-National Academic

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday criticized Iran for sentencing Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah to five years in prison and demanded her release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday criticized Iran for sentencing Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah to five years in prison and demanded her release.

"I strongly condemn the announcement of the sentencing of our compatriot, Ms. Fariba Adelkhah, to five years in prison in Iran," he said in a statement.

Adelkhah, director of research at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, was detained in July 2019 on national security charges and convicted by a Tehran court earlier in the day.

"This conviction is not based on any serious element or an established fact and is therefore of political nature," Le Drian said, calling for her immediate release.

France will contact the Iranian authorities to obtain a permit for consular access to the woman. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

Related Topics

Iran Paris Tehran July Citizenship Women 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s court to recall its decision about re ..

14 minutes ago

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

38 minutes ago

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

1 hour ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

1 hour ago

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking all-out measures to ensure safety of p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.