French Foreign Minister Slams Iran for Jailing Dual-National Academic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday criticized Iran for sentencing Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah to five years in prison and demanded her release.

"I strongly condemn the announcement of the sentencing of our compatriot, Ms. Fariba Adelkhah, to five years in prison in Iran," he said in a statement.

Adelkhah, director of research at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, was detained in July 2019 on national security charges and convicted by a Tehran court earlier in the day.

"This conviction is not based on any serious element or an established fact and is therefore of political nature," Le Drian said, calling for her immediate release.

France will contact the Iranian authorities to obtain a permit for consular access to the woman. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.