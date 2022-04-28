(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on the risk of nuclear war are "exaggeration" and "rhetoric of intimidation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

On Monday, Lavrov said that the risks of nuclear war are now very significant and this danger should not be underestimated, while there are many who are willing to artificially inflate this threat.

"This is rhetoric of intimidation, these are exaggerated and unjustified statements that do not correspond to reality. This rhetoric is aimed at intimidating and deterring us. We must not give in to it," Le Drian said as aired by French broadcaster France 2.

The top French diplomat said that Paris is not waging war with Moscow, adding that Paris is supporting Kiev through arms supplies to "reach the negotiation process in the right moment."

Russia denounces the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the ministry had issued a note to all states providing Ukraine with lethal arms.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.