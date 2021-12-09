French Foreign Minister Speaks for Resumption of Trusting Relations With Algeria

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for resumption of trusting relations between Paris and Algeria and for the deepening of cooperation between the countries.

The French minister on Wednesday paid a working visit to Algeria to assess bilateral relations.

"The purpose of this visit is to renew trusting relations between our two countries, relations marked by respect for each other's sovereignty, as well as look into the future in order to work on reviving and deepening our partnership, which is necessary," Le Drian said in a statement after a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.