French Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Mixing Up Geneva Talks, Normandy Format

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The discussions between Russia and the United States about the security guarantees should not be confused with the Normandy Four talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

The Russian and US delegations met in Geneva on Monday for consultation on the security guarantees proposed by Moscow in December. Russia is now set to hold a meeting with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday, followed by a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council the next day.

"You are confusing... what is going on in Geneva and the Normandy format. Geneva was the beginning of all for the better a strategic dialogue between Russia and the US on the New START agreement, concerning strategic balance, which was extended for five years and requires an update," Le Drian said while responding to a lower house lawmaker's complaint that the European Union is not part of the Geneva talks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the importance of the Normandy talks during a press conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Paris.

"The Normandy format remains relevant, it remains a relevant and demanding platform for solving the Ukrainian crisis," Macron said.

At the same time, the French leader welcomed the security dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. The resolution of the conflict has been discussed in various formats, including through the so-called Normandy Group involving Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is time to come to an agreement and end the conflict in the Donbas region, adding that Kiev is ready to do so at the next Normandy Four meeting.

