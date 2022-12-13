UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Summons Iranian Charge D'affaires Over Detained French Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 10:21 PM

The Iranian charge d'affaires in Paris was summoned to France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over recent arrests of French nationals in Tehran, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Iranian charge d'affaires in Paris was summoned to France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over recent arrests of French nationals in Tehran, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"I am compelled to summon Iran's charge d'affaires, as the line of conduct of this country makes summoning of its diplomat to the Foreign Ministry necessary," she said.

Colonna also reminded that Tehran was holding "seven French citizens hostage", which was "unacceptable and unjustified".

Besides, she pointed to recent Tehran's crackdown on protesters as well as alleged supply of drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

In September, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the IRGC, Tehran said.

On Monday, the Councils of the EU extended the sanctions list of Iranian nationals responsible for the internal situation in the country and for alleged arms deliveries to Russia.

In October, the EU imposed sanctions against 11 people and 4 entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, involved in suppression of protests. In November, two people and two organizations were included to the list for "undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine." Iranian and Russian officials repeatedly rejected all allegations.

