French Foreign Minister Tells UK Counterpart Brexit Deal Violations Would Be Unacceptable

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian has informed his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, that breaking the provisions of the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement with the EU would be unacceptable, the French Foreign Minister said on Thursday.

The French diplomat arrived in London earlier in the day to discuss with his UK and German counterparts the Iranian nuclear issue in light of Washington's attempts to reimpose sanctions against Tehran.

"On the sidelines of this meeting, the minister informed his British counterpart that a violation by the United Kingdom of the provisions of the withdrawal agreement would be unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement,

Concerns over possible violations of the Brexit deal arose after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced earlier this week the Internal Market Bill to the UK parliament.

The draft bill, which seeks to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations, would violate substantive provisions of the Brexit Deal's Northern Ireland Protocol on custom legislation and state aid if adopted.

The UK left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come in effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.