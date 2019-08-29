French Foreign Minister to Discuss European Security Architecture During Moscow Talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that he intended to discuss with Russian foreign and defense ministers the joint creation of an architecture of European security and trust, during his upcoming visit to Moscow

The ministers of foreign affairs and defense of Russia and France will hold a meeting in the Russian capital on September 9.

"In several days, me and Defense Minister Florence Parly will come to Moscow to start discussing what could become an architecture of security and trust," Le Drian said at a conference of French ambassadors.

It was French President Emmanuel Macron who initially came up with an idea to create a new European security architecture in cooperation with Russia. He has repeatedly stressed the need for France and Russia to conduct dialogue.