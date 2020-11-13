UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister To Discuss Middle East Tensions, Terrorism With US' Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday told the BFMTV broadcaster that he would discuss ways to promote peace in the Middle East and the growing terrorist threat, among other international issues, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who he is due to meet on Monday, while post-election uncertainties continue in the United States

On Friday, Pompeo departed for an 11-day trip to visit seven countries, starting in France, to hold talks on certain issues, particularly, the peacekeeping process in the Middle East.

"There are a plenty of difficult subjects to discuss together, the situation in Iraq, the situation in Iran, terrorism, the difficulties in the Middle East, the question of the relationship with China," Le Drian said.

In addition to Le Drian, the US secretary of state will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, whose administration is also in touch with the team of Joe Biden, the projected winner in the US presidential election,�the minister noted.

The US election concluded on November 3. Biden has gained more than the necessary 270 electoral votes and was thus declared the winner by major news networks. Vote counting continues in several states. Incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to recognize the results of the vote, claiming that widespread irregularities helped his rival.

