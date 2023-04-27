French Foreign Minister to Fly to Armenia on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will travel to Armenia on Thursday for the second leg of her three-day South Caucasus trip aimed at preserving peace in the region.

"On April 27-28 the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will pay an official visit to Armenia," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Colonna said on social media on Wednesday that she was in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for the first stop of her three-nation Caucasus tour. She will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday and fly to Georgia on Friday.

Colonna will reaffirm the French commitment to peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and call for the rights of ethnic Armenians in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to be respected, her ministry said.

In Georgia, the top French diplomat will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili to discuss rule-of-law and civic society reforms needed for its accession to the European Union.