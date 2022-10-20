UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister To Meet With Blinken In Washington

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 08:22 PM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is due to travel to Washington on Thursday for a two-day visit that will include meetings with the US secretary of state and special envoy for climate

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is due to travel to Washington on Thursday for a two-day visit that will include meetings with the US secretary of state and special envoy for climate.

"In the run-up to COP27, she will meet with her colleague, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Colonna will raise issues relating to mutual cooperation and energy as well as Ukraine, Lebanon, Haiti and Sahel. The 27th UN climate change conference, also known as COP27, will take place in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

