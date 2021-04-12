French Foreign Minister to Start 3-Day Official Visit to India on Tuesday - New Delhi

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will start a three-day official visit to India on April 13 to hold talks with the country's leadership, covering bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will start a three-day official visit to India on April 13 to hold talks with the country's leadership, covering bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"H.E. Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to India from April 13-15, 2021. During his stay in New Delhi, Mr. Le Drian will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on April 13, 2021 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a press release.

The French minister is also set to hold meetings with Indian Minister of Environment Shri Prakash Javadekar at a panel discussion on climate change, as well as participate in the Raisina Dialogue conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, scheduled for April 13-15, the ministry added.

India and France have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 1998 and have since conducted regular high-level exchanges. The French minister's visit is expected to pave the way for further strengthening of cooperation in trade, defense, climate, migration, education and health sectors.