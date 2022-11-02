French Foreign MInister to Visit Germany for G7 Ministerial, Balkans Summit November 3-4

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will be in Germany from November 3-4 to participate in the summit on the Western Balkans in Berlin and the G7 ministerial meeting in Muenster, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will be in Germany from November 3-4 to participate in the summit on the Western Balkans in Berlin and the G7 ministerial meeting in Muenster, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will travel to Germany to participate in the Berlin Process summit (on the Western Balkans) and the G7 ministerial meeting on November 3 and 4," the ministry said in a statement.

During the G7 meeting, the ministers will discuss the implications of the Russian special operation in Ukraine with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba taking part in the discussion, the ministry said adding that Colonna is also scheduled to hold a series of meetings with counterparts from other countries.

According to German Foreign ministry, G7 foreign ministers will meet in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4 for a tenth such meeting during the German G7 Presidency. They will focus on Ukraine but discuss other foreign political areas as well, such as China, the Indo-Pacific, Iran and Central Asia.