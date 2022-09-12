UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister To Visit India On September 13-15 - Indian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

French Foreign Minister to Visit India on September 13-15 - Indian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will pay an official visit to India from September 13-15 to discuss bilateral and international issues with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to India from 13-15 September 2022.

During her stay in New Delhi, Ms. Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar on 14 September 2022 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

Colonna will also visit the Indian city of Mumbai to meet with Indian industry leaders, the ministry added.

India and France will strengthen their partnership in the areas of trade, defense, climate, migration, education and health, the statement read.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Education Europe France Visit New Delhi September From Industry

Recent Stories

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

1 hour ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.