French Foreign Minister to Visit India on September 13-15 - Indian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will pay an official visit to India from September 13-15 to discuss bilateral and international issues with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to India from 13-15 September 2022.

During her stay in New Delhi, Ms. Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar on 14 September 2022 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

Colonna will also visit the Indian city of Mumbai to meet with Indian industry leaders, the ministry added.

India and France will strengthen their partnership in the areas of trade, defense, climate, migration, education and health, the statement read.