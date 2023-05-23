UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister To Visit Italy Amid Recent Tensions In Mutual Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

French Foreign Minister to Visit Italy Amid Recent Tensions in Mutual Relations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that she would travel to Italy on Thursday to meet with her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani following recent tensions in relations between Paris and Rome.

Earlier in the month, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country was experiencing a "very serious" migration crisis. Following Darmanin's comments, Tajani canceled his planned trip to France to meet with Colonna.

"I am going to Italy the day after tomorrow at the invitation of my Italian counterpart," Colonna told the France 2 broadcaster.

The minister added that relations between France and Italy were "clearly" not in crisis.

"It is true that there was a moment of confusion and perplexity over the statements.

But later we gave explanations," Colonna added.

The French top diplomat also said that Rome and Paris have a common interest in the fight against illegal migration, but that more cooperation between the countries is needed.

The last diplomatic scandal between Italy and France took place in November 2022, when Italy refused to allow the docking of the Ocean Viking, a French ship carrying 234 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. Many of the refugees had reportedly been at sea for more than two weeks. The ship finally docked in the French port of Toulon. France then criticized Rome's refusal as "selfish" and "unacceptable." Meloni, in turn, said it was unfair that most migrants who cross the Mediterranean arrive at Italian ports.

