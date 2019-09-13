French Foreign Minister to Visit Khartoum on September 16 - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Khartoum on September 16, a source at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Khartoum on Monday as a part of the international community's support for the Sudan's transitional government," the source told Sputnik.