French Foreign Minister To Visit Khartoum On September 16 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Khartoum on September 16, a source at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Khartoum on Monday as a part of the international community's support for the Sudan's transitional government," the source told Sputnik.

