French Foreign Minister To Visit Lebanon Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

French Foreign Minister to Visit Lebanon Next Week - Reports

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Lebanon for a two-day visit in the middle of next week, Lebanese news channel OTV reported on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Lebanon for a two-day visit in the middle of next week, Lebanese news channel OTV reported on Friday.

The news comes a day after Le Drian announced entry bans for several Lebanese officials who France accused of corruption and blocking efforts to end a political crisis.

Le Drian, who was in Malta on Thursday, warned the Lebanese government that he would discuss further restrictions with allies unless Lebanese politicians stop their squabbling.

Lebanon has been roiled by almost two years of political and economic crisis that has led two cabinets to resign since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.

