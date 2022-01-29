French Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Together With German Counterpart in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday that he would travel to Ukraine together with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock from February 7-8.

"I'm going to visit Ukraine together with (German Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock from February 7-8 ," Le Drian wrote on Twitter.

He also said that he assured his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba "of France's full support and solidarity with Ukraine."

"Mobilization continues, especially in the Normandy format, to de-escalate tensions," the minister added.