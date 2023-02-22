French Foreign Minister to Visit US on February 22-24 - Ministry

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will start her working visit to New York on Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will start her working visit to New York on Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

Colonna will be in New York from February 22-24.

The minister will deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly a year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and will also take part in the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on February 24, according to the communique.

Colonna is also expected to discuss Ukraine and other international crises with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and meet with UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, as well as her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Colonna previously delivered a speech at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine in September 2022, in which she condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine.