UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Urges Iran To 'Renounce Retaliation' Against US

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

French Foreign Minister Urges Iran to 'Renounce Retaliation' Against US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The French foreign minister said Monday Iran should not take revenge against the United States for killing its top military commander in order to avoid further escalation.

"It is necessary that Iran renounce retaliation and reprisals and that talks reopen on Iran's return to the Vienna [nuclear] deal so that talks on regional stability may take place," Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFMTV broadcaster.

Iran has vowed a tit-for-tat response to last Friday's killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, chief of the elite Quds force. US President Donald Trump has said his country will then strike at a wide range of Iranian targets, including cultural sites.

Tehran also said Sunday it would no longer abide by the enrichment limitations set in the 2015 nuclear deal with France, Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, which quit it in 2018.

Le Drian said the situation in the middle East was very serious. He warned that a "chain of escalation" in the US-Iranian relations could eventually lead to a conflict.

But the diplomat added that there was still a place for diplomacy and "time to stop this infernal spiral." "France's position is to strive for a deescalation," the foreign minister stressed.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Lead United Kingdom United States Middle East May Sunday 2015 2018 Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

55 minutes ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

2 hours ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.