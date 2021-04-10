UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

French Foreign Minister Urges Russia to Explain Troops Movement Near Border With Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Russia to explain motives for the movement of Russian troops to the eastern border of Ukraine and in Crimea.

"Today I discussed the situation in Ukraine in calls with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Dmytro Kuleba, the US Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken, and the German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Heiko Maas," Le Drian said in a communique.

"I underlined France's serious concern and great vigilance as regards the recent significant Russian troop movements near Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea. France considers it important and urgent for Russia to provide clarifications on the framework and justifications for these movements, including through OSCE channels.

We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to take with no delay the necessary initiatives to initiate a de-escalation, "the communiqué says.

France, together with Germany, will continue to make efforts within the framework of the Normandy format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, Le Drian said.

"I have told all my colleagues that France will continue its diplomatic efforts, in close liaison with Germany within the Normandy Format, to achieve the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. These efforts remain essential to achieve a de-escalation of tensions and a resolution of the Ukraine crisis," he said.

