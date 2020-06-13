French Foreign Minister Urges US to Withdraw Planned Sanctions on ICC Officials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Paris is urging Washington to reconsider the decision to authorize sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials who are involved in an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

"France calls on the United States not to apply the announced measures against the court, and to withdraw them," Le Drian's statement, which was published by the French Foreign Ministry, read.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against ICC employees connected to an investigation into possible war crimes conducted by US military personnel and other entities in Afghanistan since 2003.

According to Le Drian, Paris was dismayed by the decision, adding that the imposition of sanctions would be an attack on the court and the Rome Statute, which was adopted in 1998 and led to the ICC's establishment.

Earlier on Friday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that Berlin was deeply concerned with Washington's plans to sanction ICC officials. Maas said that the German government would continue to support the institution, and Le Drian shared these sentiments.

"France reiterates its full support for the ICC. The court is the only permanent international criminal body with a universal purpose. It plays a key role in bringing the perpetrators of the most serious crimes to justice. Therefore, it responds to the need for victims of these crimes to have justice, and also contributes to peace and international stability," Le Drian stated.

In March, the ICC announced its approval of an investigation into potential US war crimes in Afghanistan, after a successful appeal was filed by the court's chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.