French Foreign Minister Welcomes Release Of Detainees By Russia, Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:09 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday welcomed the release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian sailors arrested in the Kerch Strait

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday welcomed the release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian sailors arrested in the Kerch Strait.

On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries returned home. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

"I welcome the decision of Russia and Ukraine to have today an exchange of 70 people, detained by one or the other side. This exchange includes 24 Ukrainian sailors, detained in Russia after the incident in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, for a release of which France has not stopped asking and with the families of which I met in Kiev, on May 30," the foreign minister said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

