French Foreign Ministry Accuses Ankara of Violating UN Arms Embargo on Libya- Spokesperson

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The main obstacle to establishing peace in Libya is the systematic violation of the UN arms embargo, in particular by Turkey, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The main obstacle to the establishment of peace and stability in Libya today is the systematic violations of the UN embargo on arms supplies, in particular by Turkey, despite the commitments made at the beginning of the year in Berlin," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Paris has always insisted that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya, the diplomat said, adding that over the past few weeks, France has been working on resuming talks on a quick ceasefire under the auspices of the UN and within the framework established in Berlin.

"Turkey's support for continuing an offensive by the Government of National Accord (GNA) is contrary to efforts to ensure an immediate armistice, in which we are participating.

This support is accompanied by the hostile and unacceptable behavior of the Turkish naval forces towards NATO allies, which aims at discouraging efforts to implement the UN arms embargo," the official added.

The ministry spokesman also called on Turkey to cease these activities, adding that any other foreign interference in the conflict must stop.

In January, the international conference on Libyan reconciliation in Berlin urged all countries involved to refrain from assisting the rival parties and observe an arms embargo on Libya.

Earlier in June, forces loyal to the GNA launched an offensive, dubbed Path of Victory, to establish control over Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, and its surrounding areas from the rival LNA.