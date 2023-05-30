UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Ministry Calls For Deescalation In Kosovo After Clashes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

French Foreign Ministry Calls for Deescalation in Kosovo After Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Paris has condemned clashes in the north of Kosovo and called on the sides to the conflict for deescalation and taking urgent steps to reduce tensions, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"France decisively condemns this violence and calls on the parties, in particular the Kosovar government, to take urgent measures to reduce tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Paris has also condemned the clashes, where the soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent were injured, and called on the parties to sit down at the negotiation table.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to municipality buildings in the towns of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok in northern Kosovo demanding the withdrawal of police and removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. Police and the KFOR mission's troops were deployed to the sites of protests. At least 52 Serbs and 25 NATO soldiers have been injured during the clashes.

