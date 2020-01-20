French Foreign Ministry Calls for Implementation of Berlin Arrangements on Libya

France considers the swift implementation of the commitments made at the Libya conference in Berlin the priority in terms of restoring peace to the North African nation, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"The consequences of the Libyan crisis for the humanitarian situation and stability in Libya, and the security of North Africa, Sahel, and Europe, concern France, the European Union, and all of Libya's neighbors. In the face of such a situation, the international community yesterday in Berlin expressed its unity and determination to support the UN's efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the priority now lies in taking immediate action on the joint communique that enshrined the conference's goals and commitments for Libyan peace.�

"In particular, it is necessary that the declared truce lead to a stable ceasefire, that the oil embargo is fully observed and foreign interference stops. We must simultaneously address the causes of the current crisis by working to eliminate militias, control Libyan resources for the benefit of all Libyans, and resume direct political dialogue between the [warring] sides in Libya," the spokesman added.

On Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference under the UN auspices with the participation of representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, in the hopes of finding a comprehensive solution to the Libyan crisis.

According to a communique published after the meeting, the participants agreed to create an International Follow-Up Committee to coordinate their actions in regard to the Libyan issue, and called for all Libyan armed groups to demobilize and integrate eligible fighters into a unified army and law enforcement. The importance of forming an effective government, resuming ceasefire talks between the Libyan warring sides, and holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the country were also mentioned in the communique.