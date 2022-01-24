French Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens in Ukraine to Exercise Caution

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday called on citizens in Ukraine or those who plan to travel there to exercise caution

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry on Monday called on citizens in Ukraine or those who plan to travel there to exercise caution.

"We updated our travel advisories yesterday, urging our citizens in Ukraine or wishing to travel there to exercise extra caution.

We continue to monitor developments as closely as possible," the ministry's spokesperson told a press conference.

Paris took not of Washington's and London's decision on the departure of some diplomats, the spokesperson added.