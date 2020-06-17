French Foreign Ministry Calls on Tehran to Provide Access to Facilities Requested by IAEA

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Iran, like any country to which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sends a request for access to facilities, should respond without delay and under any conditions, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called on Tehran to provide prompt access to two unspecified nuclear facilities, which the country has denied for four months. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the country was constantly working with great transparency with the agency.

"Iran, like any state to which the IAEA sends a request for access, must respond without delay and without any conditions in order to allow the IAEA inspectors to establish the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and nuclear activity on its territory. This is important for maintaining the credibility of the IAEA and strengthening its verification regime," the representative said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the agency's Board of Directors would consider Grossi's report on the issue this week in Vienna.

"Our goal with UK and German partners is for the board to express its support for the professional and impartial work of the director general and the agency and encourage Iran to cooperate fully and without delay with the IAEA, in particular, by providing the requested access," the representative added.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. However, on May 8, 2018,the US pulled out of the JCPOA and reinstated harsh sanctions on Tehran.