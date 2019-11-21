UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Reported Deaths Among Protesters In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Paris has raised concerns over the recent reports saying that many demonstrators were killed during the protests in Iran, triggered by the government's decision to increase the price of gasoline, the French Foreign Ministry said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Amnesty International said earlier this week that over 100 demonstrators had been killed during the demonstrations in Iran. About 1,000 people have been arrested, according to the Iranian authorities.

"France is following the demonstrations taking place in Iran with concern. It expresses its deep concern at reports that a large number of demonstrators have been killed in the last few days," the statement said.

The ministry recalled that France was committed to "respect for the freedom of expression and to access to means of communication, as well as to the right to demonstrate peacefully.

"

The ministry stressed that the country urged Iran to fulfill its international human rights obligations, namely the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

A wave of protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes. Both protesters and security forces suffered casualties. On Tuesday, a number of cities marched against the violence. According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel with the goal of undermining national security.

