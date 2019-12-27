French Foreign Ministry Condemns Recent Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Paris strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum that claimed dozens of lives and wishes soon recovery to all those injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that eleven servicemen were killed in an attack in Soum just a day after another deadly incident took place in the same region. On Tuesday, at least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died in a terrorist attack in the province. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared 48-hour mourning following the incident.

"France utterly condemns the attacks that killed a large number of people in northern Burkina Faso," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the victims' families and wished a quick recovery to those injured.

According to the ministry, France stands alongside Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.