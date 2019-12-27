UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Ministry Condemns Recent Deadly Terrorist Attacks In Northern Burkina Faso

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

French Foreign Ministry Condemns Recent Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Paris strongly condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum that claimed dozens of lives and wishes soon recovery to all those injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that eleven servicemen were killed in an attack in Soum just a day after another deadly incident took place in the same region. On Tuesday, at least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died in a terrorist attack in the province. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared 48-hour mourning following the incident.

"France utterly condemns the attacks that killed a large number of people in northern Burkina Faso," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the victims' families and wished a quick recovery to those injured.

According to the ministry, France stands alongside Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Russia France Died Paris Same Burkina Faso 2016 Christian Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

51 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

51 minutes ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

51 minutes ago

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to br ..

43 minutes ago

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

1 hour ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.