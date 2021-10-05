French Foreign Ministry Confirms Meeting Between Le Drian, Blinken on October 5

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place on Tuesday, and the leaders will discuss the actions to restore the trust between the nations, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed.

In mid-September, France was blindsided by Australia's breach of a multi-billion Dollar submarine deal with Paris to join another strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, AUKUS. Le Drian described the decision as a "stab in the back" and stated that trust between the allies was undermined.

"Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs will hold a working meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the foreign ministry on Tuesday," a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said.

Le Drian and Blinken are expected to exchange the opinions after their meeting in New York on September 23 and to define the steps to restore the trust between France and the US.

"As the minister said in New York, the way out of the crisis will require some time and actions. This is also a statement of our American colleagues. From this position, we will begin the consultations, agreed upon between the two presidents (French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden) on September 22," a French spokesperson noted.

Le Drian noted that the recovery from the crisis between the US and France will demand time and actions from Washington.