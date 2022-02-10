UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Ministry Highlights Progress On De-Escalation After Macron-Putin Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:00 AM

French Foreign Ministry Highlights Progress on De-Escalation After Macron-Putin Meeting

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow made it possible to achieve progress on de-escalation in Ukraine, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.

"He (Macron) had a long conversation with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as a result of which, I think... he achieved progress. First, in terms of de-escalation and preventing the situation from worsening," Beaune said on LCI tv channel.

According to him, the talk was also about the Russian-Belarusian exercises; Macron received Putin's assurances that after the maneuvers in Belarus, the troops would return to their places of permanent deployment.

"Putin made a commitment that after military exercises in Belarus, where tens of thousands of troops are stationed, the troops.

.. will be withdrawn. This should last 10 days - between February 10 and 20," the French secretary of state said.

Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he held five-hour talks with Putin. On Tuesday, the French leader met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus February TV From

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

7 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

7 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

7 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

7 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

7 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>