UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Ministry Hopes Russia Will Refrain From Leaving Open Skies Treaty

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

French Foreign Ministry Hopes Russia Will Refrain From Leaving Open Skies Treaty

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) France regrets the Russian decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty and hope that Moscow will revise its stance on the issue, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country was beginning procedures to leave the deal, as no progress had been made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning after Washington's pullout. When the procedures are completed, Moscow will send a notification will to depositories.

"France regrets the Russian statement on its plans to initiate soon the procedure of withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, which is a pillar of the conventional arms control system as well as promotes peace and security on our continent ... We hope that the Russian Federation will revise its decision, which undermines the treaty itself, and, moreover, our efforts aimed at boosting mutual confidence and improving our collective security," the spokesperson said on late Friday.

The United Kingdom and Germany have already expressed their regret over the Russian plans to leave the treaty.

In May 2020, US President Donald Trump said that the US would exit the Open Skies Treaty due to alleged violations by Russia. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that there were no breaches of the treaty by Moscow. The US officially terminated its participation in the treaty on November 22.

Moscow has since repeatedly asked the remaining parties to the agreement to confirm their commitment to abide by all of its provisions and provide legal guarantees of the confidentiality of data received during observation flights. But Russia has never received such guarantees. According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the US' withdrawal from the agreement made it unviable.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington France Trump Germany Progress United Kingdom May November 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE participates in international meeting to devel ..

4 hours ago

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 ..

4 hours ago

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

5 hours ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

5 hours ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.