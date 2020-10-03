French Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens to Limit Trips to Armenia Over Karabakh Crisis

The French Foreign Ministry has recommended its citizens to limit trips to Armenia over the escalation of tensions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has recommended its citizens to limit trips to Armenia over the escalation of tensions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh are underway. The Armenian territory adjacent to the Azerbaijani border is shelled with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles from time to time. Because of that, it is necessary to limit the trips to Armenia to those made due to urgent needs, as well as highly minimize the movement within Armenia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

Representatives of the French community in Armenia are recommended to follow the instructions of the country's authorities, as well as the French Embassy.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including France and Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.