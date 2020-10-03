UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens To Limit Trips To Armenia Over Karabakh Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:29 PM

French Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens to Limit Trips to Armenia Over Karabakh Crisis

The French Foreign Ministry has recommended its citizens to limit trips to Armenia over the escalation of tensions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has recommended its citizens to limit trips to Armenia over the escalation of tensions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh are underway. The Armenian territory adjacent to the Azerbaijani border is shelled with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles from time to time. Because of that, it is necessary to limit the trips to Armenia to those made due to urgent needs, as well as highly minimize the movement within Armenia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

Representatives of the French community in Armenia are recommended to follow the instructions of the country's authorities, as well as the French Embassy.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including France and Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

Related Topics

Martial Law Russia Turkey France Vehicles Armenia Azerbaijan Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye hea ..

5 minutes ago

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commi ..

5 minutes ago

Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

14 minutes ago

Russia Confirms Nearly 9,900 COVID-19 Cases in 24- ..

8 minutes ago

Residents praise construction of underpass in a re ..

8 minutes ago

Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prim ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.