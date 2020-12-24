French Foreign Ministry Refutes Iranian Accusations of Non-Compliance With Nuclear Deal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected the Iranian accusations against three European nations - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - of the non-compliance with the nuclear deal.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Europe had failed to fulfill its commitments under the deal and had the last chance to preserve it.

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said that the three European nations were playing a crucial role in solving the Iranian nuclear problem.

"They have always taken the responsibility to solve this crisis, which has serious regional and international consequences. Like the other European partners, France is strongly rejecting the unfound accusations of Iran against the Eurotroika [three European mediators]," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that France had fulfilled all its commitments under the deal and made multiple efforts to let Iran gain profit from the agreement following the US exit from the treaty.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal was short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.