UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Ministry Refutes Iranian Accusations Of Non-Compliance With Nuclear Deal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 AM

French Foreign Ministry Refutes Iranian Accusations of Non-Compliance With Nuclear Deal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected the Iranian accusations against three European nations - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - of the non-compliance with the nuclear deal.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Europe had failed to fulfill its commitments under the deal and had the last chance to preserve it.

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said that the three European nations were playing a crucial role in solving the Iranian nuclear problem.

"They have always taken the responsibility to solve this crisis, which has serious regional and international consequences. Like the other European partners, France is strongly rejecting the unfound accusations of Iran against the Eurotroika [three European mediators]," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that France had fulfilled all its commitments under the deal and made multiple efforts to let Iran gain profit from the agreement following the US exit from the treaty.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal was short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

4 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

5 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

4 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

6 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.