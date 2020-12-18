PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep concern over Iran's violation of its commitments under the nuclear deal, urging Tehran to return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Iran's violations of its nuclear commitments under the Vienna Agreement are of great concern," a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry told reporters, adding that "Iran must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and refrain from any new actions that could threaten the stability of the treaty."

Paris also welcomed US president-elect Joe Biden's intention to return to the path of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program, noting that "it should allow everyone to return to the commitments under the JCPOA," and that Paris was ready to facilitate this process.

In early December, Biden confirmed to the New York Times that he was going to return the United States to the Iran nuclear deal during his tenure and hold follow-up negotiations if Tehran returns to strict compliance with the agreement.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.