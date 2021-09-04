French Foreign Ministry Reports Possible Leak of Personal Data From Hacked Visa Website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The website France-Visas was hacked last month and the personal information of some French visa applicants might have been stolen, the French foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On August 10, 2021, a module of the France-Visas platform was subject to a computer attack which was quickly neutralized.

Nevertheless, personal data recorded when applying for a visa (e-mail addresses and identity data) could have been stolen," the ministry said in a statement.

The leaked data do not include financial or any other sensitive information, so in case of misuse, the it will have limited effects, the ministry added.

Together with the French interior ministry, the foreign ministry immediately implemented security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, it said.

An investigation was opened into the cyberattack.