PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the country's embassy in Ukraine has been transferred back to Kiev from Lviv.

On March 1, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the transfer of the French embassy from Kiev to Lviv over security concerns. On Thursday, Le Drian informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, of the decision to return the mission to Kiev during a phone call.

"The embassy of France has been moved to Kiev to make easier contacts with the Ukrainian authorities that are in the capital," the ministry said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.