French Foreign Ministry Says European Council to Discuss Possible Sanctions on Turkey

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Heads of EU nations will discuss the possible introduction of sanctions against Turkey, following Ankara launching an offensive in Syria's north, at the European Council meeting next week, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

The European Council is set to meet from October 17-18 in Brussels.

"We will discuss [possible sanctions against Turkey] at the European Council meeting next week," de Montchalin said on air of the France Inter broadcaster, when asked whether France would introduce sanctions on Ankara, adding that EU member states were currently discussing the issue.

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned Turkey's actions in Syria on Thursday and called on Ankara to end the operation as soon as possible.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

The offensive has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border and many more have been injured in Turkish attacks and return fire.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.