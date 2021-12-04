French Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan

The French Foreign Ministry said that evacuated nearly 260 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch from Afghanistan, with the assistance of Qatar

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry said that evacuated nearly 260 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch from Afghanistan, with the assistance of Qatar.

The evacuation flight was organized on Friday with assistance of Qatar. The plane arrived in Doha from Kabul, and next week, the evacuees will be airlifted to France.

"The aircraft chartered by the foreign ministry evacuated 258 Afghans... Eleven French people, about 60 Dutch people and their relatives were also evacuated by the flight," the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghans that left the country were under the threat over their activity, the French agency said, citing journalists and those who had cooperated with the French authorities.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) movement returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban cruelties, rampant violations of human rights.